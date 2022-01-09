Seahawks’ Diggs carted off field; Saints’ Hill hurts foot

By The Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field with an injured right knee in an emotional scene in Arizona and New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill left a game against Atlanta with a left foot injury and didn’t return. Diggs appeared to slip on the grass just before being blocked early in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed his knee. Players on both teams were visibly upset as Seattle’s trainers worked on Diggs, and teammate D.J. Reed threw his helmet. Diggs was in tears as he was carted off. He led the Seahawks with five interceptions this season and was third with 63 tackles.