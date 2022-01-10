Australian judge says Djokovic can stay but saga not over

By ROD McGUIRK and MARK D. BAKER

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, but the drama might not be finished. The government threatened Monday to cancel his visa a second time and deport him. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was revoked after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. The judge ordered the government to release the No. 1 within 30 minutes. But a government lawyer told the judge that the immigration minister might use his personal power to cancel the visa again. That would mean that Djokovic could again face deportation.