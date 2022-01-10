Dave Gettleman out as Giants GM, says he is retiring

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dave Gettleman is retiring as the general manager of the New York Giants after four losing seasons. The Giants announced the move Monday, a day after New York (4-13) dropped its finale 22-7 to Washington. The loss was the sixth straight for New York and it ended a dismal second season under coach Joe Judge. Judge’s future with the Giants also is in question after the late swoon marked by inept offensive performances. He’ll meet with ownership this week. The Giants went 19-46 record during Gettleman’s tenure and were rarely in playoff contention in that period.