Mané saves Senegal, Morocco beats Ghana at African Cup

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané saved Senegal with a 97th-minute penalty to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Morocco won the first meeting of heavyweights at the tournament with a late goal to edge Ghana 1-0. Both were played in front of sparse crowds as the African soccer showpiece reverted to one of its perennial problems. The tournament often struggles with poor attendances and that might be exacerbated this year by a rule that only fully vaccinated people can watch games at the stadiums. Guinea also beat Malawi 1-0 and Gabon beat Comoros in the fourth 1-0 result of the day.