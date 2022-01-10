NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola to retire at end of 2022 season

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola will retire from competition at the end of the 2022 season to spend more time with his young family. Almirola revealed his plans to the employees at Stewart-Haas Racing at the same time Smithfield Foods announced its 11th season sponsoring the driver. Almirola turns 38 in March. He has two children who are involved in their own activities that Almirola would like to be present for in the future. Almirola has three career Cup wins but has qualified for the playoffs every year since joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018.