Sadio Mané scores penalty in injury time to save Senegal

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané converted a penalty more than six minutes into injury time and Senegal beat Zimbabwe 1-0 to open its African Cup of Nations campaign. Mané drilled the penalty into the net to give Senegal a winning start but his team produced a misfiring first performance in Cameroon for much of the game. Senegal never looked like Africa’s top-ranked team. Mané snatched the victory when the chance presented itself after Zimbabwe midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe was penalized for a handball in the fourth minute of injury time.