Vikings seek new leadership, fire GM Spielman, coach Zimmer

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer. The move comes after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons. He was 2-3 in the playoffs. The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among NFL head coaches this season. All six of the peers ahead of him on the seniority list have won a Super Bowl. Spielman was with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012. Owner Mark Wilf said the Vikings will first choose a new general manager who will have input into the head coach hire.