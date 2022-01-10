West Virginia hires Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

West Virginia has hired Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to try to bolster a unit that ranked near the bottom of the Big 12. The Mountaineers are hoping Harrell’s addition can give them a spark after going 17-18 in coach Neal Brown’s first three seasons. Harrell spent the past three seasons in the same role at Southern Cal. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. The 36-year-old Harrell will replace Gerad Parker, who will become co-offensive coordinator while retaining his position as wide receivers coach.