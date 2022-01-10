Without Ronaldo, Man United labors to FA Cup win over Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United has labored to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred to glance home a header in the eighth minute and seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that interim manager Ralf Rangnick is close to getting the best out of the fallen giant of English soccer. Ronaldo was absent because of a hip injury that Rangnick described as “minor.”