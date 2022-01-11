Andy Murray reaches 2nd round at Sydney Tennis Classic

SYDNEY (AP) — Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic by beating Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1. Murray entered the tournament with a wild card and has also been handed one for next week’s Australian Open. The 34-year-old Murray has only made it past the first round at Melbourne Park once since he last reached the Australian Open final in 2016. Recurring hip injuries have meant he has played only one of the past four Australian Opens. The former No. 1-ranked player is now 135th. Murray will next face 23rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals.