Browns expect Mayfield to ‘bounce back” as starter in ’22

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s starting job is secure. Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the team “fully expects” the quarterback to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled 2021 that raised questions about Mayfield’s future with Cleveland. Mayfield tore a labrum in his left shoulder in Week 2, but continued to play while wearing a harness. The injury contributed to him playing poorly and contributed to the Browns missing the playoffs despite high expectations. He’ll have surgery on Jan. 19. Berry says the team is confident a healthy Mayfield will “bounce back.”