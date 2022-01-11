Defending champ Algeria held by Sierra Leone in big surprise

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Defending champion Algeria missed a bunch of goal-scoring chances and drew with Sierra Leone 0-0 in a big surprise at the African Cup of Nations. Sierra Leone is playing in its first African Cup since 1996 and only its third ever. It came up against an Algeria team that is unbeaten since 2018. But there was no way past Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara. He celebrated the result of the opening game in Group E at Japoma Stadium in Douala as if it was a win. Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi was clearly angry on the sidelines at his team’s start to its title defense.