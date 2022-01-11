Djokovic back into swing in Australia, visa questions linger

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has held a practice session, a day after he left immigration detention, focusing on defending his Australian Open title even while he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. The top-ranked tennis star hit the show courts of Melbourne Park Tuesday within hours of winning a legal battle that allowed him to stay in the country. At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19. A judge ruled Monday he could stay, but the immigration minister could still send him home. There were also new questions raised Tuesday over an immigration form, on which he said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia.