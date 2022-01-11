No. 19 Texas Tech ends No. 1 Baylor’s 21-game streak, 65-62

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — The nation’s longest winning streak is over after No. 19 Texas Tech won 65-62 at top-ranked Baylor. The defending national champion Bears had won 21 consecutive games. Kevin McCullar scored 12 points in his return after missing two games, including a key 3-pointer late. The Red Raiders were coming off a win over then-No. 6 Kansas. Adam Flagler and James Akinjo had 17 points for Baylor. Akinjo’s 3-point at the buzzer hit the front of the rim. The Bears were the last unbeaten team in Division I. Southern California had also been undefeated before losing at Stanford earlier Tuesday.