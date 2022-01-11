Panthers fire 3 coaches, including special teams coordinator

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired three coaches, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said on Monday the team’s primary goal this offseason was to improve its offensive and defensive lines, saying that success “starts up front.” Carolina’s offensive line struggled all season and quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Cam Newton spent most of the season under duress. The Panthers allowed 52 sacks, fifth most in the NFL and the team finished 5-12.