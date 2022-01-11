Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins goal

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed goalie Tuukka Rask to a prorated, $1 million contract for the rest of the season. Rask was a free agent who remained unsigned while he recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. He said at the end of last season that he did not want to play for anyone other than Boston. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner will make $545,000 for the rest of the season. Rask’s return means the Bruins need to find a spot for either Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman.