Scoring in NFL takes biggest drop in more than 40 years

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL’s steady increase in offensive production took a step back this season. The average points per game for teams dropped from a record 24.8 in 2021 to 23 this season as improved defense, some quarterback-related COVID absences, more holding calls and visiting teams dealing with crowds likely made an impact. The drop of 1.8 points per game per team was the second biggest single-season decline since the merger, behind only the 2.0 points per game from 1976 to 1977.