Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Vlhova takes season title

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics. Her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline. The American improved from fifth place to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds. Germany’s Lena Dürr finished 0.93 behind in third. It was Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win and she became the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline. Vlhova leads Shiffrin by 220 points with just two more World Cup slaloms scheduled after the Olympics. Shiffrin remains in the overall lead.