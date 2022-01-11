Tough day for Salah’s Egypt, Mahrez’s Algeria at African Cup

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah has been kept in check as Egypt lost 1-0 to Nigeria on a superb goal by Kelechi Iheanacho in their first game at the African Cup of Nations. Riyad Mahrez also had a tough day as Algeria missed chances to open their title defense with a 0-0 draw with minnow Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone is playing in its first major tournament in 26 years. The results threw some pre-tournament predictions out the window as early as Day 3 at the African Cup in Cameroon. If there was a team to watch at the tournament it was Algeria. And if there was a player to watch it was Liverpool’s Salah.