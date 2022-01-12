49ers executive Ran Carthon aims to run a team of his own

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ran Carthon has been preparing to be an NFL general manager decades before he even got involved with an NFL team studying the draft as a young kid who grew up with an NFL-playing father. Carthon has come a long way from those days as a precocious draftnik, having a successful college career as a running back in Florida to a brief stint in the NFL to a post-playing career as a scout and personnel executive. Carthon is in his fifth season as director of player personnel with the San Francisco 49ers and hopes to be a candidate some day soon to run a team of his own.