AP source: Panthers talk to Kubiak, Groh about OC vacancy

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh for their vacant offensive coordinator position. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not announce its interviews. Both coaches were interviewed remotely. Finalists will be brought in for face-to-face interviews. Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady midseason with the offense struggling. The Panthers finished the season 5-12 and ranked 30th overall on offense.