Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Djokovic

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open draw was delayed indefinitely on Thursday amid uncertainty over top-ranked Novak Djokovic’s visa status. The draw to determine the men’s and women’s singles brackets at the year’s first tennis major was scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne. But a tournament official told waiting media that the ceremony had been postponed until further notice and declined further comment. The Australian immigration minister was still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, on public interest grounds. The 34-year-old Djokovic remained in limbo. The Australian Open begins Monday.