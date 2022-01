MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome totaled 20 points and 15 rebounds to propel Morehead State past UT Martin 76-62 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Broome shot 8 for 10 from the field and added five blocks for the Eagles (11-5, 3-0), who upped their win streak to five. Ta’lon Cooper had 18 points and six assists. Darius Simmons had 12 points to lead the Skyhawks (6-10, 2-2).