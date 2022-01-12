Djokovic acknowledges error on Australian travel declaration

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has acknowledged that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an “error of judgment” in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted Wednesday to his social media accounts, the tennis star blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia. Giving false information on the form could be grounds for deportation. It was the latest twist in a saga over whether the athlete should be allowed stay in Australia despite not being vaccinated.