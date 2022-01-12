Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least Novak Djokovic knows who he’ll face in the first-round of his Australian Open title defense — if he’s allowed to play. Djokovic’s visa status dominated attention until the moment the draw was conducted to determine the brackets for the men’s and women’s singles draws at the first major tennis tournament of 2022. And still after it. The Australian immigration minister was still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. So Djokovic remained in limbo. In the meantime he’s preparing for a first-round match against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic next week.