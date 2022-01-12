Draft picks key Bengals’ resurgence, return to playoffs

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have used the NFL draft wisely by drafting players who drove the success of their worst-to-first AFC North champion team. Quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins were drafted in the 2020 class. Last spring’s draft brought receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s former teammate at LSU who broke the club record for receiving yards in a season and came close to breaking the NFL record. The Bengals passed on huge Oregon tackle Penei Sewell in the 2021 draft despite their need for offensive line help. Nobody is questioning that pick as Cincinnati prepares for its first playoff game since 2015.