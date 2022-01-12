Dzingel, Vejmelka lift Coyotes past Maple Leafs 2-1

JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Dzingel scored two goals, Karel Vejmelka stopped 45 shots and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1. Auston Matthews scored 14 seconds into the third period (24th) from Jake Muzzin and Michael Bunting. The goal set a franchise record for Matthews, who grew up in nearby Scottsdale — his ninth consecutive road-game goal, breaking the record previously held by Babe Dye, Frank Mahovlich and Daniel Marios. Toronto goalie Petr Mrazek had 16 saves while playing just his second game since November and his fourth of the season. He missed 20 games with a groin injury.