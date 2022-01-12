Marchand hat trick leads Bruins to 5-1 win over Canadiens

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored two goals 15 seconds apart in the first period and completed the hat trick with a short-handed goal in the second, leading the Boston Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Curtis Lazar also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots as he tries to hold onto his spot in the goalie rotation with Tuukka Rask scheduled to make his season debut on Thursday. It was the Bruins’ third straight win and their sixth in seven games. Michael Pezzetta scored midway through the second period to make it 4-1 and spoil Ullmark’s shutout bid.