No. 10 Michigan State beats Minnesota 71-69 on Hauser’s shot

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night for a ninth straight win. The Spartans had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds and set up Hauser for the final basket. Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Tyson Walker added 10 points. The Golden Gophers were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset.