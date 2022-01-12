Refereeing blunder, security concerns mar African Cup

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A referee at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon has caused chaos by twice blowing too early for the end of a game. It incensed coaches on the losing team and caused a lengthy debate over whether the match between Mali and Tunisia would be restarted to play the remaining few minutes. The referee involved was provisionally suspended in 2018 after being accused of match-fixing and corruption. Africa’s top soccer tournament was also hit by serious security concerns. The Cameroon news agency reported a gun battle between separatist rebels and government soldiers left two dead and five injured in the city where the Mali squad is staying.