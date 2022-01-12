Russia dominates on day 1 of European figure skating champs

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia has dominated the first day of the European figure skating championships after taking the top three positions in the men’s and pairs short programs. World champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov led the way for Russia in the pairs with a clean skate scoring 82.36 points. Andrei Mozalev led the men’s short program. He was skating only three days after being named to the team as an injury replacement. Mozalev leads with 99.76 points. Mark Kondratiuk is on 99.06 and Evgeni Semenenko on 99.04.