Sanchez gives Inter win over Juventus in Italian Super Cup

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Alexis Sánchez scored with practically the last kick of the match to help Inter Milan win the Italian Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over bitter rival Juventus after extra time. Sánchez’s goal came after an error from the Juventus defense and sparked scenes of wild celebration at San Siro as almost every member of the Inter bench ran onto the field to embrace Sánchez in the far corner. Lautaro Martínez had converted a penalty in the first half to cancel out American midfielder Weston McKennie’s opener for Juventus in an entertaining game for the first piece of silverware of the season in Italy.