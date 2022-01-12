Smith, Hellems combine for 11 3s, NC State beats Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Jericole Hellems added 19 and the duo combined for 11 of North Carolina State’s 12 3-pointers in a 79-63 victory over Louisville. N.C. State, coached by former Louisville assistant coach Kevin Keatts, won just its third game at Louisville in 10 attempts. The Cardinals had won six of the last seven overall. Dereon Seabron had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for N.C. State. Sydney Curry, averaging 2.8 points per game and 7 minutes, scored 22 points in 24 minutes for Louisville (10-6, 4-2). Noah Locke and Dre Davis each added 13 points.