US women’s team focus on emerging talent for upcoming camp

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Several prominent U.S. women’s national soccer team veterans were left off coach Vlatko Andonovski’s January training camp roster as the squad focuses on preparing its younger players for World Cup qualifying this summer. Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Tobin Heath were not named to the 25-player roster for the camp opening next week in Austin, Texas. Instead, Andonovski looks to prepare younger players, including forward Trinity Rodman, defender Naomi Girma, and midfielder Jaelin Howell.

