Veteran safety Eric Weddle rejoining LA Rams for playoffs

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. Weddle hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but the Rams signed him to their practice squad to address their glaring need at safety. Leading tackler Jordan Fuller is out for the playoffs with a right ankle injury, and fellow starting safety Taylor Rapp is in the concussion protocol. Weddle retired in February 2020 after one season with the Rams. The Los Angeles-area native spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.