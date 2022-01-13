Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal declares for NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama left tackle Evan Neal says he’s entering the NFL draft and will skip his senior season. The Crimson Tide All-American announced his decision Thursday in a post on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound Neal is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick. He started 39 games in three seasons, playing left guard in 2019 and right tackle in 2020 before moving to left tackle as a junior. The Tide won the Southeastern Conference title before falling to Georgia in the national championship game Monday night.