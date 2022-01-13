AP source: Texans fire coach David Culley after one season

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have fired coach David Culley after just one season. A person familiar with the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. Houston went 4-13 this season, losing 28-25 to Tennessee in its finale. Culley was one of three Black coaches in the NFL this season, and two have been fired this week. The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores on Monday after a 9-8 season, leaving Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin as the only Black coach. The 66-year-old Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant.