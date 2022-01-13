Atlantic League ends trials with 61-foot mounds, robo umps

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlantic League is restoring its pitching mound to 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate and returning strike zone judgement to umpires after experimenting with moving the rubber back a foot and using an automatic ball-strike system. The independent league announced the changes Thursday as part of its partnership with Major League Baseball. The sides have been paired since 2019, with the Atlantic League agreeing to test rules and equipment that might one day reach the majors. The so-called robo-umps might one day make it to the majors, although it doesn’t seem imminent. The 61-foot, 6-inch mound appears dead.