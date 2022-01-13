Budkowski leaves role as executive director at Alpine F1

ENSTONE, England (AP) — The Alpine Formula One team says Marcin Budkowski has left his role as executive director. The team says Laurent Rossi will take temporary charge “to allow everyone to focus on the next season’s preparation.” The 2022 season begins in Bahrain on March 20. Budkowski became executive director in 2018, when Alpine was racing as Renault before being rebranded. Last season Alpine finsihed fifth in the constructors’ championship. Budkowski was formerly head of the technical department at Formula One governing body FIA.