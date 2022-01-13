Cowboys, personnel man McClay agree on contract extension

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension for vice president of player personnel Will McClay, who has played a significant role in a series of solid drafts over nearly a decade. McClay has often drawn interest from other teams seeking general managers but has preferred to stay. Owner Jerry Jones carries the GM title, with his son Stephen Jones as the executive vice president of personnel. The 55-year-old McClay has been with the Dallas organization since 2002 when he was a scout and on the staff of the Arena League’s Dallas Desperados.