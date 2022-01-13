EXPLAINER: Where does Djokovic’s Australian visa saga stand?

By STEVE McMORRAN

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic was included in the draw for the Australian Open — but he’s still waiting to learn if he can stay in the country. All eyes are now on Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who must decide whether to deport the tennis star, effectively overruling a judge who ruled Djokovic could stay in Australia despite questions about his exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. It’s a decision that has legal, political, sporting and diplomatic consequences. Australia has strict rules requiring vaccination against the coronavirus to enter the country. Djokovic’s case is all about whether he had a valid exemption to those rules.