MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina has reached the Italian Cup quarterfinals by beating Napoli 5-2 after extra time in a match that included three red cards and a stoppage-time equalizer. Vincenzo Italiano’s side will next face Atalanta, which beat Venezia 2-0 on Wednesday. AC Milan was playing Genoa later in another cup match, with the winner set to face either Lazio or Udinese in the final eight.