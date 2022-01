BEAUMONT, Texas — Savion Flagg registered 19 points as Sam Houston topped Lamar 73-56. Jarren Cook had 14 points for Sam Houston (9-9, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden Ray added 11 points. Tristan Ikpe had 10 points and eight rebounds. C.J. Roberts had 22 points for the Cardinals (2-13, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Brock McClure added 10 points.