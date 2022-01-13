Jabeur retires from Sydney QF with injury; Murray reaches SF

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur retired injured in the Sydney Tennis Classic quarterfinals and allowed Anett Kontaveit to reach the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced when Jabeur retired with a lower back injury after losing the opening set 6-4. Second-seeded Garbine Muguruza was upset by Daria Kasatkina. Former No. 1 Andy Murray advanced to the semifinals in Sydney when David Goffin retired at the start of the second set. Murray will next face Reilly Opelka. Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic reached the semifinals at the Adelaide International. Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals in the women’s draw. She will next play Madison Keys.