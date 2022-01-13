Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur has retired hurt in her Sydney Tennis Classic quarterfinal and allowed Anett Kontaveit to move into the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced when seventh-seeded Jabeur retired with a lower back injury after losing the opening set 6-4. After nearly an hour on court, Jabeur received a medical timeout after the set, and attempted to start the second set. After serving a let and a first-serve fault, the Tunisian player walked to the net for a match-ending hug.