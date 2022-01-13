Newcastle poaches Wood from Burnley, Digne joins Villa

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Newcastle has strengthened its attacking options and significantly weakened those of a relegation rival in the Premier League by signing Chris Wood from Burnley for a reported $34.5 million. Newcastle triggered the release clause in Wood’s contract to make the New Zealand striker the club’s second signing of the January transfer window after England right back Kieran Trippier from Spanish champion Atlético Madrid. Aston Villa has also been busy in the January market and has signed France left back Lucas Digne joining from Everton. That adds to the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona last week.