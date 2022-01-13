Odermatt beats Kilde for super-G win in World Cup rivalry

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Marco Odermatt was first and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was second in a World Cup super-G race. Their friendly rivalry is set to play out at next month’s Beijing Olympics and in the World Cup for years to come. Odermatt beat his Norwegian rival by 0.23 seconds. Olympic champion Matthias Mayer was 0.58 behind in third. Odermatt and Kilde have combined to win all five men’s super-Gs this season. Odermatt extended his lead over Kilde in the overall standings. Kilde leads in super-G.