School and ex-coach investigated for naked ‘fat test’ claims

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island has opened an investigation into the North Kingstown School Department after student-athletes filed a complaint that the high school violated students’ civil rights by allowing a former boys’ basketball coach to disrobe athletes for “fat tests” for two decades. U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a statement Monday that “our office can confirm that we have received a complaint and that we are conducting a civil investigation.” Ex-coach Aaron Thomas resigned from his position last year and has denied wrongdoing. Superintendent Phil Auger did not return a phone call requesting comment.