Sounders sign midfielder Albert Rusnák as designated player

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders added a key piece to their midfield for the upcoming season after signing Albert Rusnák to a designated player contract. The Slovakian midfielder spent the past five seasons with Real Salt Lake, where he had 41 goals and 39 assists in 140 regular season appearances. Rusnák’s contract covers the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a club option for 2024. Rusnák was a free agent. Rusnák joined Major League Soccer after three seasons with FC Groningen in the top league in the Netherlands.