Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley has a hard time believing it was nine years ago when he began his PGA Tour career by winning the Sony Open. He’s back for another chance at Waialae after playing his final six holes in 6-under par. That gives Henley a 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters. He was at 15-under 125. He was three clear of Haotong Li of China. Matt Kuchar was among those four shots behind. Also in the mix was Keita Nakajima. The No. 1 amateur in the world shot 64 and was six shots behind Henley.